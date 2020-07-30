114 years later, Bronx Zoo apologises for displaying African man in monkey house

The

Bronx Zoo in the New York has apologised for its racist past which included

putting an African man on display in its monkey house in 1906.

The Wildlife Conservation Society, the organisation that operates the zoo, said it must confront its role in promoting racial injustice in the name of “equality, transparency and accountability”.

A specific instance of its past mention is the zoo’s display of a central African man, Ota Benga, for several days in the primate exhibit which the body referred to as “unconscionable racial intolerance”.

Benga, who was of the Mbuti tribe in what is now the Democratic Republic of Congo, was removed from the zoo after black ministers fought to end the “disgraceful incident.”

“We deeply regret that many people and generations have been hurt by these actions or by our failure previously to publicly condemn and denounce them,” the officials said in the statement.