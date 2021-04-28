12-y-o graduating from high school and college in the same week

Twelve-year-old Mike Wimmer of Salisbury in North Carolina will be graduating from both high school and college in a couple of weeks.

But how did he do it? Well BUZZ Fam while we were busy catching up on shows while quarantined inside, Wimmer was busy taking different courses.

He completed four years of school in one year. That is two years of high school and a two-year associate degree. He will graduate from Rowan-Cabarrus Community College on May 21, and from Concord Academy High School on May 28.

According to CNN, Wimmer was taking dual enrollment classes and realized that at the pace he was going, he just needed a few more classes to get his associate’s degree by his high school graduation.

And guess what? he’s also the valedictorian for his high school graduating class. Wimmer’s leaving high school with a 5.45 GPA, and his GPA at Rowan-Cabarrus Community College is 4.0.

The “math and science guy” as he describes himself, says he’s open to all the possibilities that achievement will afford him.

“A lot of people think I’ve given up my childhood or somehow lost it,” Wimmer said, “and I say to them that I’m having the time of my life.”

Wimmer has the options of taking include job offers in and out of the United States, more school, or a fellowship that will allow him to grow his startup.

But he said he wants people to know that he’s still a kid — he makes time for normal kid activities, such as playing basketball and building legos.