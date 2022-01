12-year-old of Jamaican descent in the US receives robotics scholarship

A 12-year-old, Jayda Washington-Boothe, who is of Jamaican and Bahamian descent, is the recipient of the 2020 NASA Rocket and Space Center Scholarship for Robotics.

The pre-teen topped the scholarship following her completion of a rigorous application process which saw her completing a research project and patch application among other tasks.

The scholarship covers tuition and room and board in Huntsville, Alabama in the USA. An eighth-grader, the Broward County, Florida, student attends public school, where she participates in many activities.

These include programmes and organisations such as Black Girls Code—Miami Chapter, IT Women, Girl Up, Vex Robotics SECME, among others. According to a profile on her website, her passion includes soccer, chess, robotics, STEM, coding and track and field.