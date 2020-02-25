12-year-old of Jamaican descent in the US receives robotics scholarship

12-year-old of Jamaican descent in the US receives robotics scholarshipTuesday, February 25, 2020
|
A 12-year-old, Jayda Washington-Boothe, who is of Jamaican and Bahamian descent, is the recipient of the 2020 NASA Rocket and Space Center Scholarship for Robotics.
The pre-teen topped the scholarship following her completion of a rigorous application process which saw her completing a research project and patch application among other tasks.
The scholarship covers tuition and room and board in Huntsville, Alabama in the USA. An eighth-grader, the Broward County, Florida, student attends public school, where she participates in many activities.
These include programmes and organisations such as Black Girls Codeâ€”Miami Chapter, IT Women, Girl Up, Vex Robotics SECME, among others. According to a profile on her website, her passion includes soccer, chess, robotics, STEM, coding and track and field.
