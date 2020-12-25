13 Great Christmas Movies

It is beginning to feel a lot like Christmas! Not even a pandemic can quell all the excitement of the yuletide season with the music, decorations and lights all over as people try to let the Christmas ‘ketch’ them in a good mood.

Speaking of mood, nothing lifts our spirit quite like a good holiday movie and while there are tonnes of new releases on digital platforms, nothing beats the classics we have come to love and enjoy.

They get shown repeatedly over the years, yet we still laugh at the punch lines and get that sense of satisfaction during certain key scenes that fill us with everything from glee to nostalgia.

There are many movies made over the years. The following represents just a few greats that we all know and love. See if you agree!

1. Home Alone (and we’ll throw in Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, because it deserves it)

2. Jingle All The Way

3. Die Hard

4. Miracle On 34th Street

5. A Christmas Carol

6. How the Grinch Stole Christmas

7. Polar Express

8. It’s a Wonderful Life

9. Scrooged

10. Elf

11. National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

12. A Charlie Brown Christmas

13. A Christmas Story