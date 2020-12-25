13 Great Christmas Movies

13 Great Christmas MoviesFriday, December 25, 2020
|
It is beginning to feel a lot like Christmas! Not even a pandemic can quell all the excitement of the yuletide season with the music, decorations and lights all over as people try to let the Christmas ‘ketch’ them in a good mood.
Speaking of mood, nothing lifts our spirit quite like a good holiday movie and while there are tonnes of new releases on digital platforms, nothing beats the classics we have come to love and enjoy.
They get shown repeatedly over the years, yet we still laugh at the punch lines and get that sense of satisfaction during certain key scenes that fill us with everything from glee to nostalgia.
There are many movies made over the years. The following represents just a few greats that we all know and love. See if you agree!
1. Home Alone (and we’ll throw in Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, because it deserves it)
2. Jingle All The Way
3. Die Hard
4. Miracle On 34th Street
5. A Christmas Carol
6. How the Grinch Stole Christmas
7. Polar Express
8. It’s a Wonderful Life
9. Scrooged
10. Elf
11. National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
12. A Charlie Brown Christmas
13. A Christmas Story
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy