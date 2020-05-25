130 people claim they are Jeffrey Epstein’s children

130 people claim they are Jeffrey Epstein’s childrenMonday, May 25, 2020
As many as 130 people are claiming to be convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s children. A website was created by a DNA company to find any possible heirs to the deceased financier.
Epstein took his life in a Manhattan jail cell in August while awaiting trial on federal sex-trafficking charges. He was never married and was not known to have had any children. He left his assets in a trust after his death.
If any of these 130 children are found to be the multimillionaire’s children, they could lay claim to a piece his $635 million estate which includes his Manhattan mansion and a luxury 75-acre estate, dubbed ‘pedophile island’.
The DNA firm set up the website Epsteinheirs.com shortly after Epstein’s death asking for people who thought they were heirs to his estate to come forward.
Since then 386 people have contacted the website and up to 130 say they could be his children.
