14 advantages of getting older

When people think of getting older some become filled

with dread but ageing is not all bad. The accompanying wisdom that comes with

ageing is priceless.

Consider the dynamism of individuals like Betty White and Cicely Tyson who seem to have gotten better with age, proving that it does not have to be an albatross around one’s neck. Our time on earth is way too short to worry about the things that are a certainty. Instead of fighting it, find joy in the little things and embrace the golden years.

Here are ten things we look forward to as we enter another chapter of this circle of life:

1. You no longer have to join long lines at the bank. You have your own teller for all your various transactions.

2. You generally can get away with saying the most outrageous things. We’re not sure why, it just is.

3. People call at 8:00 p.m. and ask “Did I wake you?”

4. You are at the bottom of the list of people likely to be kidnapped as it is too much work. Plus your family may just say “well, he had a good life so….”

5. In a hostage situation, you are likely to be released first. Yay?

6. No one expects you to hurry anywhere so if you are late, they rarely make a fuss.

7. There are very few things left to learn the hard way.

8. You get to eat all the Jello you want.

9. You can live without sex (but not your glasses)!

10. You no longer feel the need to hold your stomach in. Who would you be trying to impress?

11. Your eyes will not get much worse. *knock on wood*

12. All that money you spent on health insurance finally pays off.

13. Your joints give more accurate weather forecast than the meteorologist.

14. Your secrets are safe with your friends because they can’t remember them either.