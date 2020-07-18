14 advantages of getting older

14 advantages of getting olderSaturday, July 18, 2020
|
When people think of getting older some become filled
with dread but ageing is not all bad. The accompanying wisdom that comes with
ageing is priceless.
Consider the dynamism of individuals like Betty White and Cicely Tyson who seem to have gotten better with age, proving that it does not have to be an albatross around one’s neck. Our time on earth is way too short to worry about the things that are a certainty. Instead of fighting it, find joy in the little things and embrace the golden years.
Here are ten things we look forward to as we enter another chapter of this circle of life:
1. You no longer have to join long lines at the bank. You have your own teller for all your various transactions.
2. You generally can get away with saying the most outrageous things. We’re not sure why, it just is.
3. People call at 8:00 p.m. and ask “Did I wake you?”
4. You are at the bottom of the list of people likely to be kidnapped as it is too much work. Plus your family may just say “well, he had a good life so….”
5. In a hostage situation, you are likely to be released first. Yay?
6. No one expects you to hurry anywhere so if you are late, they rarely make a fuss.
7. There are very few things left to learn the hard way.
8. You get to eat all the Jello you want.
9. You can live without sex (but not your glasses)!
10. You no longer feel the need to hold your stomach in. Who would you be trying to impress?
11. Your eyes will not get much worse. *knock on wood*
12. All that money you spent on health insurance finally pays off.
13. Your joints give more accurate weather forecast than the meteorologist.
14. Your secrets are safe with your friends because they can’t remember them either.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy