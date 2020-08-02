14 inventions we can’t live without

14 inventions we can’t live withoutSunday, August 02, 2020
They are often referred to as “the best things since
slice bread” because the creation of these items revolutionised the way we
lived. Some are decades old while others have popped up over the past few years
becoming so ingrained in daily life we wonder how we functioned without them.
Scroll through the list below and see what inventions, if any, you would add.
1. Air conditioning: Some do not consider it modern but it completely revolutionised air quality and temperature control. Imagine having to brave this summer’s sweltering heat without an AC reprieve!
2. GPS: Global positioning system made it possible for even those with the worst sense of direction to travel with some level of confidence.
3. Smartphones: Who would have thought that one day we would ask a device questions and it would talk back to us?
4. Internet: Information, news and music all at the simple click of button
5. Email: Imagine writing ‘circling back’ or ‘further to my earlier correspondence’ to a letter sent two weeks ago.
6. Electric car: A vehicle you can plug in, who would have ‘thunk’ it?
7. Fitbit: The easiest way to monitor your health.
8. Credit card: Buying goods without spending actual money? Wow! (Also, please exercise good money management if you have one.)
9. Laptop: If you knew that the original computer took up an entire room, you would understand just how good we’ve now got it.
10. Smart TV: Move over cable, we’ve found the next big thing.
11. Microwave: Whether you love it or think it zaps the taste out of your food, you have to admit that it makes life simpler.
12. Drones: From mapping to making movies, everybody wants one.
13. Fibre optics: To transmit signals in less time than it takes to blink? Better cable, internet and telecommunications? Thanks, we’ll take two.
14. Cloud storage: From files to pictures and videos, storage has never been this easy
