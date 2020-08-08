15 dumb things we did for love

To be foolish is one thing, to be foolish for love is

a whole other ball game. We have all played the fool but have you ever done

something so foolish it had your friends asking ‘You really did that’?

In order to make any relationship work, we sometimes need to compromise but how far is too far?

Check out our list of craziest things we have done for love an see if you can relate to any!

1. Having a relationship! Period! Sometimes you wish you had X-ray vision to see ‘crosses’ when it’s standing in front of you.

2. Take out a loan for them: This does not usually end well, even in friendships.

3. Act as their guarantor: If people really knew how much Students’ Loan Bureau can harass them, they would think twice.

4. Have a threesome: It’s like potato chips, you can’t just have one and done!

5. Pay their college/university tuition: Hard pass.

6. Tattoo their name on your body: Not for love or money, it’s not happening. Again.

7. Lose weight: It was not the individual trying to be healthier but because their partner told them that they needed to lose the weight or they would leave. Imagine that.

8. Get cosmetic surgery: Were those implants worth it? I hope so, because they’re still here and he’s not.

9. Put their name on your bank account/ house title: Not today, Satan!

10. Go through their phone: This never ends well. If you have reason to look, it’s reason to leave.

11. Lie to make them feel good: Not the little white lie like ‘Yes I like your new hairstyle’ but big lies like ‘Yes, you satisfy me sexually’. Boy oh boy!

12. Puncture a tyre /key a car: To be honest, we could list worse things but jail…

13. Stalk them: Straight up, no relationship is worth losing your peace of mind like that.

14. Send nudes: You know the horror stories, let’s not tell them ourselves.

15. Make a sex tape: Speaking of horror stories…just don’t!