15 of the greatest breakup songs

They say it’s better to have loved and lost than never

to have loved at all. Well, tell that to people who have gone through the pain

of a break up. We all remember the tears, the angry words and irrational

thoughts that come with a parting of ways.

Nothing sums up how you feel quite like a good breakup song. To imagine that someone has captured exactly how you feel about your situation and put it to music makes it easier to bear as the lyrics seem to relieve some of that emotional burden.

Breakup songs are as old as breakups themselves and range from the deeply profound to the unapologetically vengeful.

Below are 15 of our favourite breakup track, let us know in the comments if we missed any!

1. Baby Don’t Get Hooked on Me by Mac Davis

2. Kiss & Say Goodbye by the Manhattans

3. Forget You by Ceelo Green

4. Never Again by Kelly Clarkson

5. The Thrill is Gone by BB King

6. Why does It Hurt So Bad by Whitney Houston

7. Today is the Day by Bar Kays

8. I’d Rather Go Blind by Etta James

9. Irreplaceable by Beyonce

10. She’s Outta My life by Michael Jackson

11. I’ll Remember You By Atlanta Star

12. One Last Memory by the Impact

13. I’m Going Down by Rose Royce

14. Take a Bow by Rihanna

15. When I Was Your Man by Bruno Mars