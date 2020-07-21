15 of the greatest breakup songs

15 of the greatest breakup songsTuesday, July 21, 2020
|
They say it’s better to have loved and lost than never
to have loved at all. Well, tell that to people who have gone through the pain
of a break up. We all remember the tears, the angry words and irrational
thoughts that come with a parting of ways.
Nothing sums up how you feel quite like a good breakup song. To imagine that someone has captured exactly how you feel about your situation and put it to music makes it easier to bear as the lyrics seem to relieve some of that emotional burden.
Breakup songs are as old as breakups themselves and range from the deeply profound to the unapologetically vengeful.
Below are 15 of our favourite breakup track, let us know in the comments if we missed any!
1. Baby Don’t Get Hooked on Me by Mac Davis
2. Kiss & Say Goodbye by the Manhattans
3. Forget You by Ceelo Green
4. Never Again by Kelly Clarkson
5. The Thrill is Gone by BB King
6. Why does It Hurt So Bad by Whitney Houston
7. Today is the Day by Bar Kays
8. I’d Rather Go Blind by Etta James
9. Irreplaceable by Beyonce
10. She’s Outta My life by Michael Jackson
11. I’ll Remember You By Atlanta Star
12. One Last Memory by the Impact
13. I’m Going Down by Rose Royce
14. Take a Bow by Rihanna
15. When I Was Your Man by Bruno Mars
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy