18-year-old Jamaican in The Voice UK finals

18-year-old Jamaican in The Voice UK finalsWednesday, November 11, 2020
Gevanni Hutton is the lastest Jamaican singer to make it big in an international competition. The 18-year-old has secured his spot in the final four of the singing competition, The Voice UK.
Hutton grew up in Cypress Hall, Red Hills in St Andrew. He left Jamaica two years ago to be with his dad, who was living in the UK for nearly two decades.
The young singjay stole the hearts of the viewers with his rendition of the 1969 Jimmy Cliff classic Many Rivers to Cross.
The competition returned after a seven-month hiatus for its long-awaited semi-finals that was originally slated for March 28, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
If Gevanni wins the competition, he’d join Tessanne Chin, who won Season 5 of NBC’s The Voice in the US, and Dalton Harris, who won the UK X Factor, as Jamaicans who have won international competition talent shows.
