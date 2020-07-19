18 years ago, Usain Bolt broke his first world record

The year was 2002, in a packed stadium in Kingston, Jamaica, a 15-year-old Usain Bolt stunned the globe with a blistering 20.61 runâ€”a record-shattering achievement in the 200-metre finals of the World Junior Championships in Athletics.

A former long-distance runner who â€˜graduatedâ€™ to the sprints, Bolt first marked himself as a track prodigy at the 2002 world junior championships.

Considered the man to beat after three impressive qualifying rounds, and racing before a crowd of over 36,000 in the National Stadium, Bolt won gold, becoming the then youngest-ever male world junior champion in any event.

18 years ago today â€” Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) pic.twitter.com/nRPa8PO16mJuly 19, 2020

It was a record that laid the foundation of his immeasurable legacy as the King of Sprint, and the rest, as they say in showbiz, was history as the Jamaican slowly emerged as a beast.

Still eyeing a return to the track, Bolt commemorated the milestone 18 years later to the day on Sunday (July 19) with a series of posts on his social media pages.