18 years ago, Usain Bolt broke his first world record

18 years ago, Usain Bolt broke his first world recordSunday, July 19, 2020
|
The year was 2002, in a packed stadium in Kingston, Jamaica, a 15-year-old Usain Bolt stunned the globe with a blistering 20.61 runâ€”a record-shattering achievement in the 200-metre finals of the World Junior Championships in Athletics.
A former long-distance runner who â€˜graduatedâ€™ to the sprints, Bolt first marked himself as a track prodigy at the 2002 world junior championships.
Considered the man to beat after three impressive qualifying rounds, and racing before a crowd of over 36,000 in the National Stadium, Bolt won gold, becoming the then youngest-ever male world junior champion in any event.
It was a record that laid the foundation of his immeasurable legacy as the King of Sprint, and the rest, as they say in showbiz, was history as the Jamaican slowly emerged as a beast.
Still eyeing a return to the track, Bolt commemorated the milestone 18 years later to the day on Sunday (July 19) with a series of posts on his social media pages.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy