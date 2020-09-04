19-y-o Willow Smith buys US$3.1m home

19-y-o Willow Smith buys US$3.1m homeFriday, September 04, 2020
Oh, to be young and rich!
Willow Smith, daughter of Hollywood superstar couple Will and Jada Pinkett Smith is out here adulting.
The 19-year-old recently bought her first home for US$3.1 million in Malibu, California, not too far away from her parents’ US$42 million Calabasas mansion.
According to Variety magazine, Smith’s new home is a four bedroom, four bath 2,984 square foot modern hillside home. The starter home for the young Smith has floor to ceiling glass windows, gray hardwood floors, fireplaces, a soaking tub and steam shower, with an amazing deck showing the perfect ocean view.
Smith, who is a panellist on The Red Table Talk with her mom and grandmother, is best known for topping the charts with her hit single Whip My Hair in 2010. She is following in the footsteps of her older brother Jaden, who moved into a US$4 million house in the gated enclave of Hidden Hills three years ago.
