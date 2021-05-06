19th-century church rises out of lake after 40 years

A historic church in El Zangarro Mexico that disappeared underwater in 1979 has risen.

It was described as the heart of the colonial community of El Zangarro. And it once housed the rectory and civil registry, of what was then Villa Real de Mina de Guanajuato.

Forty years ago, it was submerged underwater when the Purisima Dam was built and buried the colonial community of El Zangarro according to Mexico News Daily said.

“Oral history tells us that it was very difficult for them to leave the place, not just because of the buildings, but because of the sense of belonging to the place,” said Dulce Vazquez, director of the local municipal archives.

Eventually, the residents left after they realized that the water would cover the entire town.

“A few resisted until they saw it was already a reality that the water would arrive and cover the entire town,” Vazquez told Mexico’s Spanish-language Milenio newspaper, which originally reported the story.

The inhabitants of El Zangarro were relocated to nearby land, where they founded a community of the same name.

The recent drought plaguing the region has caused the church to rise from the water.