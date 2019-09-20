2018 X Factor winner Dalton Harris is eager to release new music

After facing much adversity last year, 2018 X Factor

winner Dalton Harris is ready to release new music.

“Every single song has a very important meaning, and every video has a concept that kinda challenges perceptions of societal structure on a human level and what you should do or ‘fitting in’,” the singer said on Instagram on Tuesday.

He also assured fans that they will love his new body of work.

“You guys are going to love it. Nothing is gonna be just a song,” Harris said.

The singer also took the time out to address his detractors.

“I also see the messages of those saying my career is dead. I smile because I hold myself to such a high level or delivery. If you think I did well on X Factor just PLEASE wait till you hear and see the music I create,” he said.

Although he pleaded with fans to be patient, he did not say when the new music will be released.