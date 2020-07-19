22 of our favourite childhood snacks

22 of our favourite childhood snacksSunday, July 19, 2020
|
As children, any time we could dig into our lunch bags
and enjoy our favourite snack was the best part of our day. Yes, we indulge in
our gizzadas and grater cakes and such, but sometimes it was the store-bought
goodies that got us going and made us grin.
Oftentimes loaded with sugar or coated in our dentists’ worst nightmare, all we knew was that it was delicious and made us happy. We could share them with our friends if we wanted, and if not, simply taunt them with “who beg nah get, and who nuh beg, nuh want”.
Take a walk down memory lane and check out some of our favourite childhood treats:
1. Animal Crackers: You can walk the animals …and then bite off their heads!
2. Policeman Button: You popped one in your mouth and you were good to go
3. Jackass Corn: If your teeth were suspect, leave them alone!
4. Cheez Krunchies: When you ate them, you found yourself humming
5. Chippies: The pre-Gilbert kind especially were to die for.
6. Shirley biscuit: That biscuit with a cup of Milo always hit the spot
7 Oreo: The younger generation believe in dunking this in milk.
8. Ovaltine: The biscuit AND the drink sell off
9.Cheez Trix: A fave which is still widely popular
10.Cheez Stiks: You could always lick the salt off your fingers when you were done
11. Rough Tops: So tasty, so filling.
12.Ringo: It was round, red and sweet.
13. Paradise Plum: It was tangy and sweet and the best tasting sweet ever
14.Bustamante Backbone/Stagga Back. Some you could sink your teeth into, others really were rigid
15. Ritz crackers: It came from ‘farin’ so we loved it with cheese
16. Danish Cookie. Nothing created more excitement than that big round tin!
17. Ping Pong: Nice caa done!
18. Butterkist: A sweet sandwich biscuit with the cream in the centre
19. Cheers: Definitely something to cheer about
20. Catch: Everyone knows the long red nutty chocolate bar especially because of the song
21. Nuggle: Can you still nibble a nuggle?
22. Smarties: All the colours of the rainbow and chocolate to boot! We were in heaven!
