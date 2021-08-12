40-year-old slice of cake from Charles and Diana’s wedding sells for $2,500

How long could you keep your food in the fridge before throwing it out? A week….two weeks…forty years?

Well BUZZ Fam, a slice of cake from Prince Charles and Diana’s wedding 40 years ago went auctioned recently, and the lucky winner copped it for $2,500.

The “large slice” of icing and marzipan, features a sugared Royal Coat of Arms and a small silver horseshoe. It was given to Moyra Smith, an employee of the Queen Mother at Clarence House, whose family sold it to a collector in 2008.

“It appears to be in exactly the same good condition as when originally sold, but we advise against eating it,” the auction house said on the lot’s sale page.

The slice came from one of 23 official wedding cakes made for the royal wedding in 1981. On Wednesday, it sold for £1,850 ($2,562) plus a 20 per cent buyer’s premium at Dominic Winter Auctioneers in Cirencester, England. This is almost five times more than the expected price.

And don’t be totally grossed out yet, the buyer Gerry Layton, a private collector, and a self-professed “monarchist”, said he’ll add the 1.8 pounds slice of cake to his estate.

A printed Order of Service program for the wedding ceremony, as well as a memorial Royal Wedding Breakfast menu and table seating program for Buckingham Palace was also sold along with the cake.