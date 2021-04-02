5 Coping skills for losing a loved one

There really is nothing in life as certain as death. It is even more of a surety than taxes, as some people can evade those. When your time on this earth has expired, though, you cannot escape – no matter how good you are, how much money you have, or how famous or influential you are. Some deaths, such as those of people who battled long illnesses, may be expected; others are more sudden and downright tragic.

Grief may leave us feeling confused, numb, empty and reflective, and sometimes we simply do not know how to manage when loved ones leave us. Coping can be different for each of us, so at the end of the day what works for one may be ineffective for another. but there should be something to hold us up and get us through even our darkest of days. The following represent just a few methods people use as coping mechanisms to get them through the tough times associated with death.

1. Write your loved one a letter

In this missive you can tell your loved one all that you possibly did not get to say face-to-face or over the phone. You can tell them how you feel without fear of judgement, and unburden yourself of emotions that may be too intense or raw to share with those around you.

2. Participate in things the person was known to love or enjoy.

You will get some solace in doing activities that once brought them joy and comfort.

3. Talk about the good times

You can do this whenever and wherever you want to. Share all the old jokes and escapades, and relish how much the individual meant to you.

4. Celebrate their life

Whether it’s a memorial or a mini-concert, planting a tree, starting a charity in their name or making book markers, you can find many ways to honour someone close to you who has transitioned.

5. Seek support

If the grief is overwhelming, you may need to join a support group where others are going through similar circumstances and therefore can relate and share how they have been getting through that emotional fog one day at a time.