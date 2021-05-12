5 reasons why moms are way cooler than dads

5 reasons why moms are way cooler than dadsWednesday, May 12, 2021
|
This may spark some debate, but deep down most people know withintheir hearts that moms are way cooler than dads.
Yes, dads allow thekids to run amuck on occasion and not do their chores, but moms rulein many respects both in and out of the home.
As the recognised backbone of this nation – with female-headedhouseholds holding it down way more than they should – mothers areeverything.
They’re nurturers, diaper changers, tears and snot wipers,meal providers, homework solvers, home remedy healers, last-minutewardrobe malfunction fixers, carpool drivers, birthday party plannersand everything in between.
In celebration of all the wonderful mothers out there doing yeoman service, here are a bunch of reasons why mothers rule and fathers drool!
1. She does not take a break. From the time she opens her eyes to thetime she lays down at night, she is working.
2. She knows exactly where everything is in the house (And where theyshould be).
3. She does not have to go to the supermarket or grocery store inorder to feed a baby. Those things on her chest are not justdecorations.
4. She can multitask. Who else can make dinner, sew up the tear inthat school uniform and solve a math equation at the same time?
5. She does it without expecting a ‘Thank you’ at every turn. She doesit because it is not only her job and responsibility, but because shewants to.
