5 signs it’s not quite a relationship

5 signs it’s not quite a relationshipFriday, December 11, 2020
|
You have been
dating for months, if not years, and you still have no clue where you stand. There
are no ties, no labels, no building a life together. You can’t call it a ‘friend
with benefits’ situation because you are together often but you are no closer
to knowing him than when you first met.
You’re not tethered. Actually you may be in limbo as there are so many mixed signals that you are left dizzy trying to keep up. The fact that you still don’t know anything substantial about him speaks volumes. He may be just stringing you along, or have commitment issues. It’s possible he just does not know what he wants out of life.
Below are five tell-tale signs of that ‘almost’ relationship:
1. He never talks about the future, he is fine in the here and now.
2. He never says ‘we’. He sure says ‘I’ a lot though.
3. The relationship has no known boundaries. He will flirt right in front of you and think nothing of it and cannot understand why you get upset. That’s because he does not see himself as being in a real relationship. It is not ‘cuffing season’.
4. Everything you know about him is basic information. It is all surface level things that even the post man would know.
5. He does not want to have long, intimate conversations. He gets annoyed or angry if you ask about goals and so you find yourself shying away from the hard, difficult but necessary questions .
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy