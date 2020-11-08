Signs it may be time to see a counsellor

They say insanity is doing the same thing repeatedly and expecting different results. Maybe you are just unlucky, a victim of circumstance or maybe the problem is within and you need to have some introspection.

There comes a time when you get sick and tired of being sick and tired and need to take steps to address recurrent issues. If the problem is emotional, there is no shame in seeing a professional because we all need the occasional help to get over a hump.

Below are some signs you may need to seek professional help:

1. Nothing you do seems to help or alleviate the situation: If you see no solution, then maybe an expert can help you find some options for that needed resolution.

2. People around you are tired of hearing about it: This is a signal that you have ‘overshared’ so much that they no longer want to hear it.

3. It is causing your considerable discomfort and distress: You should not be putting out fires at every turn. If you are living in an ongoing nightmare, you need to wake up from the dream you have cocooned yourself in.

4. Others begin to bring it up: When you are being called out on your mess, the mess is beginning to stink!

5. You’ve developed unhealthy ways to help cope with the problem: If you are turning to over-the-counter, prescription or illegal medications to get through the day, you are in a bad way and need to seek professional help as soon as possible.