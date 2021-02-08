5 Super Bowl ads that delivered the funny: Watch

5 Super Bowl ads that delivered the funny: WatchMonday, February 08, 2021
The Super Bowl has come and gone, and while many continue to celebrate Tom Brady’s
From Drake’s appearance with Jake from State Farm to Cardi B’s memorable turn in the UberEats ad and, of course, Shaggy with Cheetos, the commercials are almost always the takeaways from this event.
So while we congratulate the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on winning their second title, let’s take a look back at some of our fave ads.
Peep those we shortlisted below and tell us your thoughts in the comments:
