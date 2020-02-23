5 tech things modern children take for granted

Technology has progressed at a rapid pace in recent years. The internet has changed the technological landscape forever. Artificial Intelligence now runs many of the day-to-day services we use, making it easier to communicate and access information.

With all these advancements, many modern-day children have grown accustomed to the way things are and may take for granted the things that make older individuals marvel.

Fast Internet

The internet enables much of the modern technologies and conveniences we use today. Modern households have blazing fast download speeds, and it’s easy to forget out internet history. Back in the day, dial-up internet was the norm. It required persons to connect a telephone line to their computer, and the machine would dial a number to connect to the internet. Anyone who used dial-up will remember the screeching noises the computers made while connecting.

To make matters worse, you couldn’t use the phone lines while browsing the web. Dial-up internet wasn’t high-speed either. After connecting, you’d be stuck with a max download speed of about 56 kilobits per second. That’s enough to make modern children roll their eyes in disgust.

WiFi

Although this is still a way to use the internet, WiFi wasn’t as prevalent back in the day as it is now. All internet browsing was done at a computer over a physical connection.

WiFi has bred an entire generation who stay indoors on smartphones. Haven’t seen your child all day? Unplug the WiFi, and you’re sure to see heads emerge with confused looks on their faces.

Quick access to information

There was a time when getting a school research assignment meant getting up off the couch and marching to the library to find answers. You (and maybe friends) would team up and gather around a library table flipping through endless encyclopaedia pages to find what you needed. For some, photocopying pages was the answer. Others would sit and painstakingly write out the necessary information.

There’s no backspace button when using pencil and paper so you’d have to ensure you were writing the correct thing. God forbid you made a mistake while using a pen. That meant starting over or decorating your pages with whiteout. And best believe you’d face the teacher’s wrath if you didn’t turn up with your assignment neatly completed. Today, children sit around computers and type or copy the information they need. And who has time for writing? That’s why we have printers.

Navigation

It’s easy to plug address information into Google Maps or Waze and be on your merry way. Navigation Apps have gotten better at precisely tracking and leading you to your desired destination. However, before car GPS and smartphones were the norms, physical maps, memory or asking around were the only options.

Road trips were the results of deliberate planning using large paper maps. You’d have to analyse a physical map and plot points to ensure you ended up in the right place. Or, you could rely on the memory of a family member and hope it didn’t result in everyone driving around in circles and seeing the same building three times in a row. Worse still was getting terrible directions from someone. Thank God for modern navigation.

Instant Messaging

Billions use instant messaging around the world. Apps like WhatsApp, Signal and Facebook Messenger have spoiled us with real-time communication. In year’s past, it was a slim chance of getting any speedy correspondence unless by phone.

To send messages, you’d have to visit the post office. It would take days or even weeks to hear from a relative. As time progressed, Yahoo, Microsoft and AOL blessed us with instant messaging applications. But these were initially only for computers, and you had to be logged in for the process to work.

