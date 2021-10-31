5 Things to know about Miss Universe Jamaica 2021 Daena Soares

5 Things to know about Miss Universe Jamaica 2021 Daena SoaresSunday, October 31, 2021
Daena Soares was on Saturday (October 30) crowned Miss Universe Jamaica 2021.
Soares, who represented Miss Icon Megastore, beat out 11 other contestants to win the pageant which was held at the RIU in Montego Bay, St James.
Today BUZZ is sharing 5 Things to know about Daena Soares:
1.Soares is a St Elizabeth native.
2. She attended the Hampton High School. She graduated in 2015.
3. Soares rules under the sign Pisces. Her birthday is February 27.
4. She recently graduated from the University of the West Indies. In an Instagram post, Soares said that it took a lot of “blood, sweat, tears and ramen” to get through her studies.
5. She previously participated Miss Towers 2019 pageant. She was sponsored by Campari Caribbean
