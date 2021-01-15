5 things you need to stop immediately

A new year

should come with the mind-set of moving forward. Why, you ask? Because the old

ways of dealing and handling things were not working out for you. Using tried

and proven methods that don’t work is the definition of insanity and can lead

to frustration and take a mental toll on you.

Investing in your emotional well-being is often overlooked but it’s now time to take care of yourself by discarding some things that are not bringing you peace or joy. Remember, you cannot put a price tag of happiness so shed the load and step into 2021 lighter, brighter and with the unshakable clarity that comes with knowing you are nobody’s burden, buffoon or beating stick.

1. Stop letting your good heart keep you in situations that keep break you down.

2. Stop being the ‘go-to’ person for people you can never go to.

3. Stop breaking your back for people who clearly do not have yours.

4. Stop giving people positions in your life that they do not deserve.

5. Stop giving CPR to dead situations. Somethings are not meant to be saved.