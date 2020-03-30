50-year-old Mariah Carey feels ‘eternally 12’Monday, March 30, 2020
|
Mariah Carey feels â€œeternally 12â€.
The Hero hitmaker turned 50 on Friday, but she didnâ€™t place any special significance on the milestone birthday because she doesnâ€™t feel as though sheâ€™s grown up.
Mariah shared a series of photos from her special day on Instagram over the weekend and wrote: â€œSpent 3.27 at home with my family and virtually with fans and friends from all over the world. Thank you for all the love #eternally12 (sic)â€
The pictures featured Mariah and her eight-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe â€“ who she has with ex-husband Nick Cannon â€“ and showed her two birthday cakes.
One had candles in the shape of â€™12â€™ while another had â€˜Happy Anniversary Mariahâ€™ written across it.
On her actual birthday, Mariah revealed she had been working on new music.
She shared a bare-faced selfie while recording in her studio at home and posted on Instagram: â€œStarting 327 with a new song #stayhome.(sic)â€
The former â€˜American Idolâ€™ judge also paid tribute to musicians who share a March birthday.
Alongside a gallery of photos of some of the artistes, she wrote: â€œHappy anniversaries to all my super talented fellow Aries!! [heart emojis] Cheers!!! [champagne emojis] @chakaikhan @arethasings @dianaross @eltonjohn @celinedion @fergie @ladygaga (sic)â€
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy