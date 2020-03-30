50-year-old Mariah Carey feels ‘eternally 12’

Mariah Carey feels â€œeternally 12â€.

The Hero hitmaker turned 50 on Friday, but she didnâ€™t place any special significance on the milestone birthday because she doesnâ€™t feel as though sheâ€™s grown up.

Mariah shared a series of photos from her special day on Instagram over the weekend and wrote: â€œSpent 3.27 at home with my family and virtually with fans and friends from all over the world. Thank you for all the love #eternally12 (sic)â€

The pictures featured Mariah and her eight-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe â€“ who she has with ex-husband Nick Cannon â€“ and showed her two birthday cakes.

One had candles in the shape of '12' while another had 'Happy Anniversary Mariah' written across it.

One had candles in the shape of â€™12â€™ while another had â€˜Happy Anniversary Mariahâ€™ written across it.

On her actual birthday, Mariah revealed she had been working on new music.

She shared a bare-faced selfie while recording in her studio at home and posted on Instagram: â€œStarting 327 with a new song #stayhome.(sic)â€

The former â€˜American Idolâ€™ judge also paid tribute to musicians who share a March birthday.

Alongside a gallery of photos of some of the artistes, she wrote: â€œHappy anniversaries to all my super talented fellow Aries!! [heart emojis] Cheers!!! [champagne emojis] @chakaikhan @arethasings @dianaross @eltonjohn @celinedion @fergie @ladygaga (sic)â€