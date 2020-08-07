6 things that could be causing you to have bad breath

Sometimes, your bad breath has nothing to do with whether or not you’re brushing your teeth and flossing. There are other factors that can contribute to your breath smelling a little funky every now and again.

Anna Middleton, founder of London Hygienist delved into some of those causes with Dailymail and we thought it’d be a good idea to bring them right here to you.

Gum disease

Middleton explained that a person with gum disease may experiencing bleeding when brushing their teeth.

“Gum disease is caused by the buildup of plaque on the teeth and gums. Bacteria cause the formation of toxins to form, which irritate the gums. If untreated, it can damage the gums and jawbone,” she said.

A low carb diet

Yep, you read that right, skipping your carbs can lead to bad breath.

“This is because when the body is primarily running on fat stores, your body breaks down fat for energy, creating ‘ketones’,” Middleton said.

“One of these is ‘acetone’ which can make your breath have a ‘sweet fruity’ smell or be strong enough to smell like ‘nail varnish remover’.”

Not drinking enough water

You probably heard this somewhere and its true, water does help to prevent bad breath.

So here’s what happens, the bacteria in your mouth tend to multiply as the mouth dries out, which means that not drinking enough water could be a cause for bad breath.

“This leads to a decrease in saliva which acts as a buffer for the mouth. Drinking water can reduce bad breath as you rinse away food particles in between your routine brushing,” she said.

Drinking coffee

Dear caffeine lovers, your caffeine addiction may be what’s causing your bad breath. Now we know that caffeine has a strong odour, and can cause your mouth to dry out, and we know that dry mouth equals bad breath.

“This decrease in saliva allows bacteria to thrive inside your mouth. The bacteria then cling to your tongue, gums, teeth and the inside of your cheeks, which can lead to bad breath,” she added.

You’re on medication

It may be a good idea to be a little more conscious about your breath when taking medication. According to Middleton, some medication can cause bad breath by drying out the mouth.

These include blood pressure medications, antidepressants, sleeping tablets, diuretics and antihistamines.

“Check your medication leaflet to see if ‘dry mouth’ is a side effect or consult with your GP. You may need to increase your water intake to combat dry mouth,” she advises.

You’re a smoker

When you think about it, this one is almost a given.

“Tobacco is terrible for the breath, and it’s also responsible for staining the teeth, creating loss of taste and gum irritation,” Anna said.

“People who smoke are more likely to suffer from gum disease and have a greater risk of developing cancer. Gum disease is one of the leading causes of bad breath, as outlined above,” she added.