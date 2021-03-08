7 things that no longer impress us

The older we get, the less things shock us. We become seasoned to humanity’s callousness and we try to develop a thicker skin to navigate with as little hurt as possible. We prefer substance over hype; can decipher hype over compassion and cherish friendships over ‘fakeness’.

Below are a list of things that just don’t does impress us much. Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

1. Titles: Some people actually believe that the designation of ‘Dr’ becomes their first name.

2. Money: It can buy practically anything but class. And true happiness.

3. Degrees: Some have more than a thermometer but still cannot apply that knowledge effectively.

4. Followers: That adage, ‘don’t believe the hype’ stands. Social media has fooled many into believing these people actually care about them.

5. Flattery: Think of someone blowing smoke up your derriere and it does not sounds so nice.

6. Likes: Doing outrageous or silly things just to get people to click, like, subscribe and share must be exhausting.

7. Usage of big words: Action counts for more in the long run