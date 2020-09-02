Kinda spooky! Tree in the UK looks like Donald Trump

Kinda spooky! Tree in the UK looks like Donald TrumpWednesday, September 02, 2020
|
Don’t tell Donald Trump, but there is a tree out there that has an uncanny resemblance to him.
The outline of the ivy in Glewstone, Hereford, UK has the distinctive quiff of the US president, and it even looks like he’s got his famously big mouth open.
The tree was spotted by Photographer Jon Rowley in a field in the countryside at Glewstone. According to Dailymail UK, Rowley thinks this is a sign of the outcome of the US presidential elections due in November.
“I was driving along and saw it and spotted the likeness straight away.”
‘I thought – no way, that looks like Donald Trump.
“It’s not every day that you see a tree that looks like Donald Trump. It was so odd,” he said. “Perhaps it’s a warning about who could become president in November.”
Can you spot the resemblance BUZZ Fam?
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy