Kinda spooky! Tree in the UK looks like Donald Trump

Don’t tell Donald Trump, but there is a tree out there that has an uncanny resemblance to him.

The outline of the ivy in Glewstone, Hereford, UK has the distinctive quiff of the US president, and it even looks like he’s got his famously big mouth open.

The tree was spotted by Photographer Jon Rowley in a field in the countryside at Glewstone. According to Dailymail UK, Rowley thinks this is a sign of the outcome of the US presidential elections due in November.

“I was driving along and saw it and spotted the likeness straight away.”

‘I thought – no way, that looks like Donald Trump.

“It’s not every day that you see a tree that looks like Donald Trump. It was so odd,” he said. “Perhaps it’s a warning about who could become president in November.”

Can you spot the resemblance BUZZ Fam?