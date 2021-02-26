8 signs you might be a negative person

8 signs you might be a negative personFriday, February 26, 2021
|
Have you ever been told that you are negative person? You may have been offended or upset and probably argued with the individual who delivered that bombshell of a statement? But did you stop to examine if there is any veracity in the statement? Instead of being resentful or getting in your feelings, try not to act the victim but carry out some serious introspection. While it is never easy to hear unflattering things about ourselves, think of it as an opportunity for growth.
Based on the checklist below, see how many you tick off on the negativity metre. You may surprise yourself.
1. When you make general comments people often stare at you and shake their heads.
2. You are usually the last person to get invited to a party or get-together.
3. When you enter a room of people just chitchatting, people tend to disperse.
4. You have very few friends and the few you do have may be family members.
5. You hold up to grudges, even when you say you have forgiven people hence you still bring it up.
6. When anything good happens that others are celebrating, your first words are “it’s too good to be true, so it’s probably not”
7. You tell every friend who starts a new relationship, ‘Enjoy the honeymoon period now cause he will soon cheat on you!’
8. You are quick to find problems but never a possible solution
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy