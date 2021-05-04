8 things you should try in your relationship

Even with the most positive and personable partners, relationships canbe hard. It’s like when you were in school learning trigonometry andnothing the math teacher said was making sense to you.

It can be very difficult at times, and if you do not have the requisite tools tonavigate, you will be floundering.

Some people wind up hopping from one union to the next, searching for what they will never find, as the problem may be hard to decipher if you are not willing to first look within.

The following are some basic tips to foster communication in arelationship.

They may seem simple enough, but do not underestimatethe power of putting in the effort. If you are willing to put in thework you can reap the rewards.

1. Listen more, talk less

2. Empower your partner

3. Understand their love language

4. If they upset you, you do not throw ‘low blows’

5. Take a time-out if an argument is getting heated and nasty

6. Do not talk bad about your mate to your family or friends

7. Never withhold sex just to be spiteful. (This goes both ways).

8. Show them that you love them, do not just say it. Remember love isa verb, meaning it is an ‘action’ word.