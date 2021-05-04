8 things you should try in your relationship

8 things you should try in your relationshipTuesday, May 04, 2021
|
Even with the most positive and personable partners, relationships canbe hard. It’s like when you were in school learning trigonometry andnothing the math teacher said was making sense to you.
It can be very difficult at times, and if you do not have the requisite tools tonavigate, you will be floundering.
Some people wind up hopping from one union to the next, searching for what they will never find, as the problem may be hard to decipher if you are not willing to first look within.
The following are some basic tips to foster communication in arelationship.
They may seem simple enough, but do not underestimatethe power of putting in the effort. If you are willing to put in thework you can reap the rewards.
1. Listen more, talk less
2. Empower your partner
3. Understand their love language
4. If they upset you, you do not throw ‘low blows’
5. Take a time-out if an argument is getting heated and nasty
6. Do not talk bad about your mate to your family or friends
7. Never withhold sex just to be spiteful. (This goes both ways).
8. Show them that you love them, do not just say it. Remember love isa verb, meaning it is an ‘action’ word.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy