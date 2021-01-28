9 reasons Caribbean people fear the COVID vaccine

9 reasons Caribbean people fear the COVID vaccineThursday, January 28, 2021
|
Remember the movie
In some circles, the virus is even referred to as the ‘plan-demic’, implying it was a deliberate attempt to bring the world to a grinding halt.
Many have accepted the new protocols of face masks, sanitising before your enter a building and keeping our distance from strangers and now even friends. However, Caribbean nationals have not wholesale signed on to idea of being vaccinated.
Below are some reasons for the hesitation:
1. It was made too soon for comfort: It took years to develop other vaccines including polio, this one was just a few short months.
2. They are believed it is being trial tested in predominantly poor and black nations.
3. They do not know of its side effects.
4. They feel authorities are pushing vaccination over urging people to naturally build up their immunity.
5. The actual drug composition is not explained in layman’s term to citizens.
6. There is the belief it is linked to a global population control agenda.
7. There have been claims of recipients having adverse reactions, including death, to the vaccines.
8. It is believed in some religious circles to be the new age ‘mark of the beast’ and the perfect way to monitor the population.
9. Even with the vaccine there is no guarantee you will not contract the virus.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy