9 reasons Caribbean people fear the COVID vaccine

In some circles, the virus is even referred to as the ‘plan-demic’, implying it was a deliberate attempt to bring the world to a grinding halt.

Many have accepted the new protocols of face masks, sanitising before your enter a building and keeping our distance from strangers and now even friends. However, Caribbean nationals have not wholesale signed on to idea of being vaccinated.

Below are some reasons for the hesitation:

1. It was made too soon for comfort: It took years to develop other vaccines including polio, this one was just a few short months.

2. They are believed it is being trial tested in predominantly poor and black nations.

3. They do not know of its side effects.

4. They feel authorities are pushing vaccination over urging people to naturally build up their immunity.

5. The actual drug composition is not explained in layman’s term to citizens.

6. There is the belief it is linked to a global population control agenda.

7. There have been claims of recipients having adverse reactions, including death, to the vaccines.

8. It is believed in some religious circles to be the new age ‘mark of the beast’ and the perfect way to monitor the population.

9. Even with the vaccine there is no guarantee you will not contract the virus.