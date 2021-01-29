‘Always a queen’: Tyler Perry shares Cicely Tyson tribute

Tyler Perry shared a heartfelt tribute to iconic actress Cicely Tyson. Tyson

The entertainment mogul described his longtime friend as the “grandmother he never had”.

“I was sitting at the table working when I got this overwhelming feeling to watch Miss Jane Pittman. I hadn’t seen the movie in years. I didn’t even understand the feeling to turn it on, but I did anyway,” Perry wrote on Instagram. “Not 12 minutes into the movie my phone rang. It was Oprah calling to tell me that Cicely had died.”

He continued, “This one brought me to my knees! She was the grandmother I never had and the wisdom tree that I could always sit under to fill my cup.”

“My heart breaks in one beat, while celebrating her life in the next,” he wrote. “To think that she lived for 96 years and I got to be a part of the last 16 brings me great joy. She called me son. Well, today your son grieves your loss and will miss our long talks, your laughter from your belly, and your very presence.”

“Always so regal, always so classy, always a lady, always a queen,” Perry added. “Every time we would talk I would ask, ‘How are you?’ and you would say, ‘I’m still here. He must have something he wants me to do.’ Well, I think it’s safe to say you have done all you were put here to do, and we are all better for it.”

Tyson and Perry worked together on several films together; Diary of a Mad Black Woman as well as Why Did I Get Married?, Madea’s Family Reunion and Why Did I Get Married Too?