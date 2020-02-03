A Barbie for everyone: Mattel creates a more inclusive line of dolls

After years of rebranding and reinventing themselves, Barbie has actually outdone itself this time.

Toy manufacturer, Mattel, is ensuring that their consumers have a wide range of dolls to choose from by making dolls with vitiligo, no hair and even prosthetic legs.

The line is described as the brands most â€œdiverse doll lineâ€ that offers dolls ranging from different skin tones, body shapes and hair type.

Barbie released a promotional video before their launch showcasing diversity to their consumers.

More skin tones!â£â€” Barbie (@Barbie) More body types!â£More unique looks!â£â£Express yourself with #Barbie #Fashionistas â€“ the most diverse doll line. Ÿ’• Shop now: https://t.co/zTVjMZsjVy. #WeAreBarbieâ£ pic.twitter.com/l176Wvzj0zJanuary 28, 2020

Barbie first appeared on the market 61 years ago, and today senior vice president and global head of Barbie and dolls portfolio at Mattel stated, â€œWe are proud that Barbie is the most diverse doll line on the market that continues to evolve to better reflect the world girls see around them.â€

Mattel has created a line of dolls that reflects the push in society for a more inclusive representation from companies. Their newest addition to the line is the vitiligo doll, which coincides with the strides made by supermodels with the skin condition including Winne Harlow and Shahad Salman.

Additionally, within their 61 years of production Barbie has created 170 different dolls, including a hijab-wearing doll and a doll representing the STEM field. Barbieâ€™s effort to ensure every little girl and boy is represented is important to their brand and is a rather profitable path.

Check out Barbieâ€™s new line and see if you can identify with a doll that represents you.