A black man star in the next Superman film

A black man star in the next Superman filmFriday, February 26, 2021
|
The next time you see Superman on your screen, chances are he’ll be a black man.
Warner Bros., DC Comics and J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot production company are planning a reboot feature film.
And according to the Hollywood Reporter, the project is being set up as a black Superman story.
The “Superman” comic book series has previously featured a black title character, whose incognito name is Calvin Ellis (as opposed to Clark Kent).
Renowned author Ta-Nehisi Coates has been hired to write the script and Hannah Minghella of Bad Robot will produce. No director has yet been identified for the project.
“To be invited into the DC Extended Universe by Warner Bros., DC films and Bad Robot is an honor,” Coates in a statement to Shadow and Act. ” look forward to meaningfully adding to the legacy of America’s most iconic mythic hero.”
And Black Panther actor Michael B. Jordan is being tapped as the person for the role. In 2019, he responded to rumours about possibly playing Superman in an interview with Oprah Winfrey.
“It’s flattering … very humbling,” he said, adding that he worried taking on the role would mean “being picked apart and compared to so many different versions of Superman.”
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy