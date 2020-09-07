A blooming 2020: Farmer plants 2 million sunflowers

A United

States farmer is trying to brighten a very gloomy 2020 by planting more than two

million sunflowers.

With the COVID-19 pandemic infecting many and demolishing economies around the world, Scott Thompson, a farmer in Wisconsin, decided to plant more than 22 acres of sunflowers on his property called Thompson Strawberry Farm. The flowers are planted in 15 fields, and some are yet to bloom.

The farm is also home to lots of zinnias, wildflowers and Mexican sunflowers.

Usually, strawberries are planted there during the summer while there are raspberries and pumpkins on the fall.

But with everything that’s been happening in 2020, Thompson and his wife decided to switch things up.

“We just did it … and we just kept building,” Thompson told CNN. “As the season went on, the pandemic never went anywhere … and we thought people might be looking for something to do, and what a great way to social distance and … smile, basically.”

Persons can now visit the beautiful farm where they can enjoy picnics, wander the fields and go home with a bunch of sunflowers.