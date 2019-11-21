A Cardi Christmas: Rapper and Pepsi team up for festive season

Tis’ the season to be jolly with Cardi B, as she has collaborated with Pepsi to star in another commercial that aired on Thursday.

In the lavish Christmas-themed video, Cardi was first placed on the naughty list. She later goes on to be the boss of the North Pole where she instructs the elves to distribute money as part of the company’s ‘Gift It Forward’ campaign.

Cardi’s favourite part of shooting the ad in London was feeling that holiday spirit from everyone on set.

“It just made me so excited. As soon as I got there, I’m like, ‘We’re getting to the holidays’. I’m excited for the holidays this year because my baby’s a little bit older. I cannot wait to see her interact with her family. I love toy shopping,” Cardi said.

And although she loves Christmas, Cardi never liked the idea of making a song for the season.

“That’s a little scary. I feel like those aren’t things you should touch. You should leave it to Mariah Carey and leave it there,” she said.