‘A decade down, a lifetime to go’: Wayne and Tami celebrate 10th anniversary

‘A decade down, a lifetime to go’: Wayne and Tami celebrate 10th anniversaryFriday, September 20, 2019
|
Weeks after welcoming their son, Oz, into the world, Wayne
Marshall and Tami Chin celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary on
Friday.
“A decade down, a lifetime to go,” is the message Tami Chin wrote via Instagram to her husband, Wayne Marshall.
Afterwards, she also posted another ‘filtered’ image that made her and her partner appear older with a caption that said: “This photo is further proof to me that we HAVE to stay together cause who’s gonna love us like this?”
And she wasn’t done. A mushy Tami later said: “I love you so much @waynemarsheezy. We have lived through every vow and proven to each other time and time again that we are worth it.”
Tami also thanked her husband for the sacrifices he makes for their marriage. “Our amazing blended family, a happy home, endless laughter, working things through, keeping promises and breaking cycles,” she said.
Not to be left out of the Instagram celebrations, Wayne also showed love to his wife.
“The more we hit these milestones is the more I look forward to reaching new ones @tamichinmitchell,” he said.
Tami and Wayne tied the knot in a private ceremony in September 2009. Since their nuptials, the two have had three kids together – Jaxen, Atlas and Oz. Wayne has another son, Giomar, from a previous relationship.
— Written by Shania Hanchard
