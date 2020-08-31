A flying car was successfully tested in Japan!

It’s not the Jetsons but we’re getting

pretty darn close!

The Japanese company Sky Drive announced that it successfully completed the test drive of a flying car.

The public demonstration was done on August 25 and saw the manned car circle the Toyota Test Field in Japan for four minutes.

The event was the first ever such demonstration of a flying car in the nation’s history.

Sky Drive CEO, Tomohiro Fukuzawa “We are extremely excited to have achieved Japan’s first-ever manned flight of a flying car in the two years since we founded SkyDrive… with the goal of commercialising such aircraft.”

He added, “We want to realise a society where flying cars are an accessible and convenient means of transportation in the skies and people are able to experience a safe, secure, and comfortable new way of life.”

The company will conduct other tests in different conditions with the hopes of having it meet industry standards and become part of normal life.

Although no price has been announced,Sky Drive hopes to launch the flying car in 2023.