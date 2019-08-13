A lazy summer at the iconic Spanish Bridge

What better way to spend a summer’s day than cooling off at Labrynth’s Old Spanish Bridge!

With a drive of a little more than an hour from Kingston to St Mary, and it’s easy to forget about the hustle and bustle of the city when surrounded by lush forest and the aroma of flora and fauna.

Built in the 1770s, with the azure waters of White River running beneath it, the Old Spanish Bridge has become a growing attraction point.

Swinging off the scenic locale is a must for those who are wild at heart as it pulls out the adventure buffs in droves.

BUZZ spent a day at Labyrinth’s Old Spanish Bridge and brought back some photos – just for you.