A permit to shop for groceries: Lindsay Lohan reveals lif under lockdown in Dubai

Mean Girls star Lindsay Lohan has revealed that Dubai residents need a permit to go to the supermarket during the coronavirus lockdown.

The 33-year-old actress—who lives in the United Arab Emirates city—has been locked inside her home as the government guidelines in Dubai are “very strict” and residents can be fined for leaving their home without a valid reason.

Appearing via video call on ‘Lights Out with David Spade’, she explained: “It is very strict here. You are not allowed outside, they take it very seriously.”

The Back To Me singer also revealed residents are being reprimanded if they are caught breaking any of the regulations. “Just one person can go out of the house at a time. If you don’t have a reason or aren’t approved for a permit to go to the supermarket, are found without gloves or a mask, or surpass 90 minutes.”

Lindsay moved to Dubai six years ago and travels between the Middle East and her family home in New York, but hasn’t been back to her old home in Los Angeles in 10 years after the paparazzi scared her off.