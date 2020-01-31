A piece for every occasion in Steph’s Creations

Steph’s Creations is the brainchild of mother daughter duo, Stephanie and Jhanna Patterson.

With 22-year-old Jhanna’s acute business sense, and her mom, Stephanie’s talent with the sewing machine, the two decided to turn their passion into a business five years ago.

And it has been growing organically since.

“It was always about creating from scratch and bringing an idea to life and it materialized into a entity. Our friends saw us creating for ourselves and they would ask us to create for them and then their friends saw and it blossomed into a business where we were able to profit from,” Jhanna told BUZZ.

She said Steph’s Creations caters to everyone, and their designs are constantly evolving to meet the needs of its ever expanding clientele.

“Our clients spread through out all stages of life because we provide clothing options for a wide variety of life events; christening, graduations, cheerleading, drapery, linen, carnival, casual wear, formal wear etc,” she said.

“Our designs are unique because they are custom made to our clients and we always try to make our collection designs flattering for all body types,” she added.

Steph’s Creations is inspired by the offerings of everyday life. “We draw inspiration from life, everyday life, it could be the pattern of the lines on a tyre to the colour combination of flowers in a garden even the fluidity of the sea. Just life there’s a lot to be inspired by out there especially in Jamaica,” she said.

For Jhanna, learning lessons in business with the person she shares the closet bond with is one of the most rewarding experiences that she gets from being a part of Steph’s Creations.

“Consistency is key, we’ve learnt that there will always be rough times but you need to stay steadfast during slow times when you may want to throw in the towel, perseverance is definitely paramount as an entrepreneur,” she shared.

Steph’s Creations offers local and international delivery, orders can be made via their Instagram page, @stephscreationsja.