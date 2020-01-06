A royal spot for relaxation and food in Kingston

Here’s a little secret, you don’t need to own a yacht to enjoy the benefits of the Royal Jamaica Yacht Club (RJYC). You do, however, have to be a member.

“You have to apply for membership, and we have three different types,” explained the RJYC’s Hospitality Manager, Meliesha Lewis. “We have a junior, a single, and a family membership. Those three memberships require different rates, and sure, if you have your boat, you can bring it here, because there are berths available also at a rate dependent on the size of the craft.”

Private getaway

While the focus is the ability to house and take care of the watercraft of members, the RJYC offers up an excellent private getaway spot from the daily hustle and bustle of city life. Beyond the rows of yachts and the stunning view of downtown Kingston across the harbour, the heart of the place is its clubhouse.

“Our clubhouse is a chill area, like a lounge where we have a TV, sofa, pool table,” she said.

Area for kids

There is also a swimming pool and a kids’ area to enjoy. The real hidden gem is the club restaurant and bar that serves up a delectable menu that would make some established names jealous.

“So if it’s a hot day and you want go out and swim, take the kids or family members, you can bring them here to the RJYC to enjoy all those things plus our bar which serves amazing cocktails for both children and adults. Then, there’s our kitchen which caters to all age groups as well.”

Signature drinks are the non-alcoholic mint lemonade and the dream cloud for those who want a bit of bite to their drink. Both were developed by RJYC mixologist Sean Brown.

“Our happy hour starts at 6 p.m. It includes a complimentary soup and a shot, which are created inhouse. You won’t find them anywhere else, as these are signature shots to the Royal Jamaica Yacht Club. They’re normally very delicious,” Lewis said.

Enticing menu

For those craving something more solid, the club has a just as enticing food menu including jerk shrimp pasta. Jamaican staples like oxtail alongside vegetarian options can be had, but the pan-seared crab cakes, served with a side of mashed potatoes is a must-have. All are worth their weight in the yearly membership fees.

“About 90 per cent of the persons who come here on a daily basis, they want a lemonade because it’s that good,” Lewis beamed with pride. “And the food, our crab cakes are delicious, divine, they’re my personal favourite. We get a lot of positive feedback on our menu. Persons always enjoy our offerings.”