A seat at the table: Serena Williams’ husband quits Reddit board, seeks black member

Serena Williams’ husband and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, on Friday called for his seat on the board of the social news company to be given to a black candidate.

Ohanian, in an Instagram post on Friday, said that he resigned from the board of Reddit, which he co-founded 15 years ago. He vowed to use any future gains on his stock in the enterprise to serve the black community, predominantly by curbing racial hate.

“It’s long overdue to do the right thing,” Ohanian said in a video posted online.

“I’m saying this as a father who needs to be able to answer his black daughter when she asks ‘What did you do?'”

Ohanian and Williams married three years ago and have one child.