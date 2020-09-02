A week before his death, Chadwick Boseman still thought he would beat cancer

Chadwick Boseman was convinced he would beat cancer

and return to film the sequel to 2018’s

Boseman, who played the lead character in the hugely successful film, passed away from colon cancer after a four-year battle last Friday, August 28. He was 43.

However, up to the week before his death, the actor was still convinced he would defeat the disease and be healthy enough to start shooting when the follow-up film goes into production next March, according to a report by The Hollywood Reporter.

Boseman’s trainer, Addison Henderson, was among few people outside his family who was aware of his diagnosis.

Henderson said, “He was just living his artistic life to the fullest and using his time and his moment to really affect people.

“For us, it was just like, ‘Let’s keep going, let’s keep doing what you want to do, let’s keep training. Chad had so much wisdom, so much knowledge, so much inside of him that he wasn’t going to let this disease stop him from telling these amazing stories and showing his art in the prime of his life.”

Related story: The truth about why we grieve when celebs pass

Boseman’s passing will have great impact on the film’s studio, Disney, which will now have to grapple with its grief at the actor’s passing, and the treatment of his now iconic Wakandan character which was featured across the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Black Panther made US$1.35 billion at the global box office to become one of the highest-grossing films of all time.