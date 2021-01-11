‘A word please, Vogue’: Kamala Harris team says magazine cover wasn’t agreed upon

It’s said a picture is worth a thousand words,

but the online din surrounding the Kamala Harris Vogue could be someone’s

doctoral dissertation.

After images of an approachable, dressed down Vice President-elect Harris leaked online Saturday, many criticised the fashion magazine for doing a disservice to her election and not recognising the significance of her feat.

It seems the Harris team is adding its voice to the masses, with reports that it was taken off guard by the selected cover photo of the February issue.

While her office has not given an official statement, the Associated Press reports that her team is disappointed by the choice.

Vogue released a statement regarding the use of the less formal image of Harris in slacks, blazer and sneakers, stating that it is “authentic, approachable nature, which we feel is one of the hallmarks of the Biden-Harris administration.”

However, the ‘fashion bible’ later released the alternative – a more traditional photo of Harris wearing a powder blue power suit – as a digital cover.

Harris will be sworn in as vice president on January 20.