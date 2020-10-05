A Year Ago Today: Jamaica wins Women’s 4×100 World Champs title

A Year Ago Today: Jamaica wins Women’s 4×100 World Champs titleMonday, October 05, 2020
|
With the Tokyo Olympics delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, there’s
not much for athletics fans to do but look back at what was.
On this day a year ago, Jamaica’s female sprint relay team claimed its fifth World Championships title, adding to the nation’s enviable track record in the event and at the competition.
The win wasn’t without its challenges though as the Elaine Thompson, the nation’s reigning Olympic sprint double champion, had withdrawn from the championships due to injury.
Even with Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, who had won her fourth World title just days sooner, on the team, it still takes four people to run a relay. Thompson’s absence provided the opportunity for quarter-miler Shericka Jackson to step up to the plate and possibly add to the bronze medal she had already claimed.
The team of Natalliah Whyte, Fraser-Pryce, Jonielle Smith and Jackson on anchor, proved unstoppable, claiming the event in 41.44 seconds, ahead of Great Britain and the United States.
Following the race, Fraser-Pryce summed up the journey aptly when she said, “This success did not come without hardship and pain and sacrifices. There are so many things that have happened on this journey.”
The win added to Jamaica’s superlative record in the event, having previously won in 1991, 2009, 2013 and 2015.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy