Aaron Carter been diagnosed with schizophrenia

Aaron Carter has been diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.

The I Want Candy singer has revealed he’s suffering from several different mental illnesses including “multiple personality disorder” and anxiety, as he defined himself as being “manic depressant”, which is a definition commonly used by those suffering with bipolar disorder.

Speaking in a clip obtained by TMZ from an upcoming candid two-part interview on ‘The Doctors’ – which is set to air this week – Aaron said: “The official diagnosis is that I suffer from multiple personality disorder, schizophrenia, acute anxiety, [and] I’m manic depressant.”

Aaron then showed members of the studio audience the bag of medication he has been prescribed, which includes Xanax, omeprazole, hydroxyzine and more.

He added: “This is my reality. Hi, I have nothing to hide.”

The 31-year-old singer’s health update comes after he recently insisted his “mental stability” is “infinite”, after police visited his home last month when family members called for a wellness check as they feared for the star’s mental health. But after officers completed a wellness check, sources confirmed the call was a “false alarm”.