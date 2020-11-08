About time! Queen Elizabeth, 94, finally wears mask in public

About time! Queen Elizabeth, 94, finally wears mask in publicSunday, November 08, 2020
|
Queen Elizabeth II was photographed wearing a mask in public for the first time last week.
The 94-year-old British monarch was attending a commemorative ceremony in London when she was snapped with the black mask believed to be made by her personal advisor and curator, Angela Kelly.
Queen Elizabeth appeared at her first royal engagement in several weeks last month without a mask, even as Britain was undergoing another surge of the coronavirus.
Already, the royal family has been struck by the virus which infected two of its most senior members, Prince Charles – the queen’s son and heir to the throne – and Prince William – the queen’s grandson who is second in line.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy