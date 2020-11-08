About time! Queen Elizabeth, 94, finally wears mask in public

Queen Elizabeth II was photographed wearing a mask in public for the first time last week.

The 94-year-old British monarch was attending a commemorative ceremony in London when she was snapped with the black mask believed to be made by her personal advisor and curator, Angela Kelly.

Queen Elizabeth appeared at her first royal engagement in several weeks last month without a mask, even as Britain was undergoing another surge of the coronavirus.

Already, the royal family has been struck by the virus which infected two of its most senior members, Prince Charles – the queen’s son and heir to the throne – and Prince William – the queen’s grandson who is second in line.