Actor Clarence Williams III has died. He was 81 years-old. Williams died Friday at his home in Los Angeles after a battle with colon cancer, his manager Allan Mindel said.

He was best known for his role as the cool undercover cop Linc Hayes on the counterculture series â€œThe Mod Squadâ€ and Princeâ€™s father in â€œPurple Rain,â€ has died.

Soon after his death was announced, tributes poured in from those who have worked with the Williams, and his fans.

â€œTales from the Hoodâ€ director Rusty CundieffÂ tweetedÂ that his sadness over Williamsâ€™ passing, â€œcannot be overstated. His artistry and sheer coolness was extraordinary. I will forever be in his debt for his brilliant performance in Tales From the Hood. Loved working with him! Blessed travels good sir!

RIP Clarence Williams III. He was AMAZING IN EVERYTHING! Please watch him in Sugar Hill, Half Baked, and Purple Rain! Ÿ™Ÿ¿ â€” Reggie Watkins (@ReggieWatkinsJr) pic.twitter.com/9My417vYZJJune 6, 2021

Lenny KravitzÂ tweeted, â€œWhen I was a kid growing up in NYC Clarence Williams III was a face on TV that I identified with and that inspired me. From the Mod Squad, to Purple Rain and Sugar Hill, he always performed with dynamic energy. Rest in power, king.â€