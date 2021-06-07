Actor Clarence Williams III has diedMonday, June 07, 2021
|
Actor Clarence Williams III has died. He was 81 years-old. Williams died Friday at his home in Los Angeles after a battle with colon cancer, his manager Allan Mindel said.
He was best known for his role as the cool undercover cop Linc Hayes on the counterculture series â€œThe Mod Squadâ€ and Princeâ€™s father in â€œPurple Rain,â€ has died.
Soon after his death was announced, tributes poured in from those who have worked with the Williams, and his fans.
â€œTales from the Hoodâ€ director Rusty CundieffÂ tweetedÂ that his sadness over Williamsâ€™ passing, â€œcannot be overstated. His artistry and sheer coolness was extraordinary. I will forever be in his debt for his brilliant performance in Tales From the Hood. Loved working with him! Blessed travels good sir!
Lenny KravitzÂ tweeted, â€œWhen I was a kid growing up in NYC Clarence Williams III was a face on TV that I identified with and that inspired me. From the Mod Squad, to Purple Rain and Sugar Hill, he always performed with dynamic energy. Rest in power, king.â€
