Veteran actor George Segal has died. He was 87-years-old.

“The family is devastated to announce that this morning George Segal passed away due to complications from bypass surgery,” Sonia Segal said in a statement provided by Sony Television on Tuesday.

Segal’s acting career span six decades, and includes an Oscar nomination and A Touch of Class in 1973.

He often played wry leading men in films such as The Duchess and the Dirtwater Fox, and Fun with Dick and Jane. In the 90s, Segal was becoming better known for television roles, including as the slightly daft fashion magazine owner Jack Gallo in Just Shoot Me!

His agent, Abe Hoch described Segal as his close friend and client.”I will miss his warmth, humor, camaraderie and friendship. He was a wonderful human,” he said in a statement provided by Sony.